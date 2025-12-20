Vernon News

Vernon man behind bars after police find hunting rifle in pickup truck

Serious firearms charges have been laid after a Vernon man was allegedly caught by police with a hunting rifle around the corner from his former partner’s house.

The 39-year-old man is facing charges of careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and breach of an undertaking.

He was arrested last week following a report of a possible domestic dispute in Coldstream. He was later released by police on a number of conditions, including terms requiring he stay 200 metres away from his ex's house and not possess any guns.

Vernon Mounties found him in the area again on Tuesday afternoon, allegedly in the possession of a semi-automatic rifle.

At a bail hearing on Wednesday, a judge was told officers stopped the man’s truck 400 metres from his ex’s house — outside the 200-metre no-go zone but close enough for police to suspect a possible breach.

A subsequent search of the truck is alleged to have turned up the firearm, which was described as being found in a rifle case.

A judge ordered last month that the man surrender all his guns and firearms licenses to police in connection with an unrelated and unresolved allegation involving the same complainant.

Sean Michael David Helgerson, a local realtor who has no criminal record, was detained following Wednesday's hearing.

He is due back in court on Dec. 29.