City of Vernon closing portion of 30th Street while crews perform storm maintenance

Photo: Contributed A portion of 30th St will be closed in Vernon on Thursday.

Motorists in the Vernon area are being advised that a closure on 30th Street will take place on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Starting at 7 a.m., the northbound lane on 30th St between 30th Avenue and 27A Avenue will be closed.

Motorists should expect minor travel delays, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions, says the city.

"For everyone’s safety, please obey traffic control signage and slow down in the area."

The road is expected to reopen by 4 p.m.