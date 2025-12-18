Vernon's Tylee Carr named to provincial alpine team

Photo: Contributed Tylee Carr is one of six skiers selected to the provincial alpine team for 2025-26.

A Vernon local has been named to the provincial alpine ski team.

Tylee Carr, who competes with the Vernon Ski Club, was named to the six-athlete roster for B.C.'s alpine ski team.

“Each of these athletes have worked hard to raise their level over the past six months,” said Morgan Pridy, BC Ski Team head coach. “If we continue to learn and our effort stays as high as our expectations, this team will have a successful season.”

The 18-year-old Carr will be joined by:

Baptiste Cais- Fernie Alpine Ski Team (Field)

Dreas Gibbons- Whistler Mountain Ski Club (Whistler)

Lola Gilbert- Whistler Mountain Ski Club (Whistler)

Hannah Jensen- Whistler Mountain Ski Club (Whistler)

Dylan Stevens- Grouse Mountain Tyee Ski Club (North Vancouver)

Thea Torn- Whistler Mountain Ski Club (Whistler)

The alpine season begins on Thursday, Dec. 18 at Panorama with the FIS GMC Cup.