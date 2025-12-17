North Okanagan teams battle in Vernon hoops showdown

The boys draw is split into two pools. Kalamalka Lakers, W.L. Seaton Sonics and Vernon Christian Royals make up one group, while the Vernon Secondary Panthers, Fulton Maroons and Pleasant Valley Hawks of Armstrong are in the other.

The girls tournament features teams from VSS, Fulton, Kalamalka and Vernon Christian.

In opening action Monday, the Kal Lakers boys team, ranked ninth in the province at the AA level, rolled to a 100–46 win over the Royals.

Round-robin play wraps up Thursday at VSS, with the girls final tipping off at 6 p.m., followed by a three-point shooting contest at 7:30 p.m. and the boys final at 8:15 p.m.