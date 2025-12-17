277353
125 year old temperature record falls in the Okanagan

Century old record falls

Near balmy weather has lingered in B.C., shattering Okanagan temperature records more than a century old.

In Vernon on Tuesday, the temperature climbed to 10.7 C, breaking the previous record of 10 C set in 1900. In Penticton, the mercury reached 11.8 C, surpassing the former record of 11.1 C set in 1917; the second-oldest record broken that day.

Salmon Arm set a new record of 11.2 C, toppling the previous high of 10.5 C from 1982. In Nakusp, temperatures reached 9.3 C, breaking a record of 6.1 C set in 1966. Nelson also saw temperatures rise to 9.3 C, exceeding the previous record of 8.3 C set in 1941.

Additional records fell in Blue River, where the daytime high reached 6.3 C; Castlegar, where temperatures climbed to 9.9 C; Creston, which hit 12.3 C; and Trail, where the high of 11.2 C handily broke the previous record of 7.5 C set in 1982.

Despite the warmth at lower elevations, the system brought significant snowfall to mountain passes. Environment Canada reported 43 centimetres of snowfall at the Coquihalla Summit on Tuesday.

