Power outage impacting 1,700 Vernon residents and businesses

Photo: Contributed A power outage in Vernon is impacting numerous residents and businesses.

Extreme wind in the Vernon area has led to a power outage impacting over 1,700 residents.

According to BC Hydro, power has been off since 7:33 a.m. in a section of north Vernon because of a tree down on a power line.

Impacted customers include those west of Phillips Road, east of 40th Ave, north of Hwy 6 and south of Rimer Road.

Crews are currently on site, and the power is expected to be back on at noon. Numerous businesses are located in the area, including the likes of Walmart and Superstore. They are closed temporarily until power returns.