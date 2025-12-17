Vernon's Archway Society for Domestic Peace asking community for support

Photo: Contributed Archway Society for Domestic Peace is asking the local community to Stand with Survivors

Archway Society for Domestic Peace is asking the Vernon community to Stand with Survivors.

The week-long campaign (Dec. 15 to 19) is meant to celebrate resilience and and take meaningful action in

support of individuals and families impacted by domestic and sexual violence.

“Every day, survivors in our community take courageous steps toward safety and healing,” said Sherry Demetrick, co-executive director. “The support of our community helps ensure that when someone

reaches out, they’re met with shelter, counselling, advocacy, and a network of people who believe in their strength. The impact is real with families finding stability, children rediscovering joy, and adults rebuilding their lives with confidence and hope.”

The Vernon community can help by buying 50/50 tickets online and donating at archwaysociety.ca. The 50/50 raffle will be online until Dec. 20, with the draw taking place the next day.

By standing together, our community helps ensure survivors are never left to walk their journey alone," added Demetrick.