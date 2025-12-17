Regional District of North Okanagan sees higher construction value in 2025 permits

Photo: RDNO Regional District of North Okanagan publishes monthly building permit reports.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has issued 214 building permits this year through Nov. 30.

According to the RDNO's latest building permit report, 16 permits were issued in November, with a total construction value of $1.65 million, creating one residential unit.

Year to date, the 214 permits issued in 2025 carry a combined construction value of $80.35 million. When compared to the same period in 2024, the RDNO had also issued 214 permits, but with a lower total value of $62.38 million.

The report includes all types of construction, including single- and multi-family residential, commercial and accessory buildings.

In 2025, single-family dwellings accounted for the largest share of permits with 66, followed by 31 accessory building permits.