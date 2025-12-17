Community support pours in for Vernon midwife facing medical emergency

Photo: Contributed Carrie Sizer is seeking support from the Vernon community

A Vernon midwife who has "been a significant part of some of the most joyous and intimate moments of Vernon residents lives," is seeking help from the local community.

Carrie Sizer is a midwife at The Health Nest.

In late October, Sizer fell unconscious, and when she woke, she had lost function of her legs and right hand.

"While everyone remained hopeful that her body would repair itself, heartbreakingly, this past weekend her condition worsened," said Anetha Kashuba, a friend of Sizer. "Sizer fell unconscious again, and when she woke, she was experiencing further decline, including her speech."

Sizer and her family continue to search for answers as she is without a diagnosis. She currently remains in hospital and is on a waitlist to be transferred to Kelowna for further care and assessment.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help ease an overwhelming financial burden on her family.

"Carrie was the primary breadwinner, and her husband, Andrew, has had to take time away from work to be at her side while also caring for their children," said the GoFundMe. "Between lost income, travel, and the many unforeseen costs that come with a medical crisis, the strain is immense."

The Health Nest has also organized a meal train for her family.

"Carrie has received an outpouring of love from the community, and we are deeply grateful," said a post on The Health Nest's Facebook page. "Many have asked how they can support Carrie and her family as she continues her rehab journey and we have a Meal Train for her."

You can find the Meal Train here.