Vernon council ratifies new Official Community Plan

Photo: Contributed A full house in Vernon council chambers on Nov. 24 for the public hearing of the Official Community Plan on Monday, Nov. 24.

The new Official Community Plan (OCP) for the City of Vernon was officially adopted by council on Monday.

The OCP is Vernon’s long-term strategic land use plan, guiding where and how growth will occur over the next 20 years.

According to the city, the plan will give a "clearer picture of where housing, businesses, parks, and services will be located, and how neighbourhoods will evolve," said a release.

"It provides the community’s broad vision and is supported by other bylaws, such as the Zoning Bylaw and Subdivision and Servicing Bylaw, which set regulations based on the OCP’s direction."

The OCP was last updated in 2013, and the new plan will promote balanced urban growth, housing diversity, collaboration with homebuilders, safety and environmental protection, support for truth and reconciliation and increased public access to trails, creeks and lakes, among other things.

The city thanked the public for its instrumental input that "reflects our community’s values and vision for how Vernon will live, work, move, and play over the next 20 years."

In a public input session on Nov. 27, numerous residents spoke out against hillside development.

Over the 90-minute session, more than 70 per cent of speakers raised concerns about clause 4.1.5.3 in the OCP, arguing its language leaves the door open to future hillside sprawl.

However, no changes were made to the OCP and Terry Barton, director of planning with the city, said that the plan does not have any regulatory pull.

"It is a vision and future state of how we want the city to be, not a regulatory document," Barton said.

The zoning bylaw and servicing bylaw are the actual rules developers must follow, not the OCP.