Vernon organizations receive funding from council's discretionary grant program

Photo: Vernon and District Funtastic Sport Society North Valley Gymnastics is receiving $5,000 for equipment upgrades from discretionary grants from the City of Vernon

City of Vernon, with the help of council, issued their bi-yearly discretionary grants at the Monday council meeting.

Six organizations received funding, while 12 were denied.

The accepted organizations are:

Salvation Army- $20,300 for the purchase of furnishing and equipment for the new food bank. Abbeyfield Houses of Vernon Society- $8,000 for the development of two major exhibitions and related educational programming. North Okanagan Hospice Society- $6,000 for a new security call system. North Valley Gymnastics Society- $5,000 for equipment upgrades. Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society- $2,500 for costs associated with a community event.

Council denied funds to the following organizations:

Caetani Cultural Centre Society request for $5,000. Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon and District request for $10,000. Greater Vernon Ringette Association request for $3,882.74. Knox Presbyterian Church request for $20,000. North Okanagan Childcare Society request for $10,000. Shuswap Okanagan Treatment Centre Society request for $10,000. Sky Volleyball Club request for $10,321.50. Supporting Survivors of abuse and brain injury through research (SOAR)’s request for $14,500. Vernon and District Funtastic Sports Society’s request for $5,000. Vernon and District Riding Club’s request for $5,000. Vernon Elks request for $5,000. Vernon Seniors Week Society’s request for $8,000.

Grants are issued twice a year, with application deadlines on April 30 and Oct. 31. They are aimed to support the "enhancement and preservation of a positive quality of life for all its residents," according to the city. Organizations must be community based and provide either program, project or capital expenditure which positively or directly impact the city or its residents.

For 2025, $100,000 was in the grant budget, with $47,911.12 provided for the April intake. The October intake saw $52,033 of the funds allocated, leaving $55.88 in the budget.

For information on the grant process, click here.