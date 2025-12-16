No one injured after tree falls on vehicle in mobile home park, resident says

Photo: Contributed An Armstrong resident is upset, after a tree came down on his truck and trailer.

A resident in an Armstrong mobile home park says no one was injured after a tree was brought down in windy weather Monday evening, damaging his truck and travel trailer.

Richard Zawada, who lives in Belva’s Mobile Home Park, said the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday as heavy winds blew through the region.

“I was inside and I heard this noise, and I thought something in the house fell. I couldn't find nothing, I walked outside — and here's this tree sitting on my truck and my travel trailer,” Zawada said.

He estimated the fir tree, which was planted in the yard across the street, was about 80 feet long.

Zawada said the roof of his truck was smashed in, and the windshield crushed. The tree fell on the corner of the travel trailer and damaged the awning.

He said a tree service has been secured to remove the branch on Tuesday morning.

Strong winds blew through the B.C. Interior on Monday, with wind warnings issued for two major highways.