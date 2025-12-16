Vernon councillors rebuke motion to change remuneration levels for 2026

Photo: Castanet file photo

Vernon councillors were united Monday in rejecting a motion that would have frozen council remuneration levels for 2026.

Brought forward by Coun. Kari Gares, the motion proposed keeping pay for mayor and council at 2025 levels, rather than allowing the scheduled increase tied to inflation.

“The levels are based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the motion being brought forward is to keep council pay at the 2025 level and not follow what was already predetermined,” said Gares, who added the only way to prompt a discussion was to bring the motion forward.

“I want to allow an open discussion with council as to whether it is appropriate to hold our standardized pay cycle at the 2025 level and not follow through with raises that were already predetermined,” she said.

According to an administration report, freezing pay would reduce taxes by 0.02 per cent, but could result in a compounded tax increase in 2027. Applying the CPI formula in 2026 would lead to a 3.825 per cent council increase, totalling $12,446.

That would raise the mayor’s salary by $4,638, from $121,250 to $125,888, and councillors’ pay by $1,716, from $44,863 to $46,579.

Several councillors criticized the motion. Coun. Brian Guy called it “not serious,” noting the tax savings would amount to about 25 cents per person, or $1 for a family of four.

“The current policy is a good policy,” Guy said. “It provides fair compensation with annual increases based on inflation.”

Coun. Brian Quiring said council had been “significantly underpaid” during much of his 14 years on council.

“It’s nice to see that it has caught up,” he said, adding the workload still exceeds the compensation. Quiring warned freezing pay could discourage candidates with fewer financial resources.

“I would hate to see council eventually filled only by people who can afford to do it,” he said.

Coun. Kelly Fehr agreed, saying council has historically been overrepresented by business owners and retirees.

“For those with full-time jobs, compensation does matter,” Fehr said, noting the CPI-based formula was recommended by an independent citizen remuneration review committee.

Coun Teresa Durning said it was “absolutely inappropriate” for council to be debating its own salary.

“I agree that freezing a salary in an election year that we are already two months into paying might discourage people that may rely on that salary from running,” said Durning. “I use my vacation time to sit here but not everyone has that option."

Before the vote, Gares said she agreed with many of the concerns raised.

“The policy we have in place is fair and transparent,” she said, adding the motion was brought forward in response to public comments, including from community advocate Dawn Tucker.

“The one thing that I do disagree with is that this isn’t about optics or some sort of political positioning,” said Gares. “This is about listening to the public and engaging in that process with a fulsome conversation.”

The motion was unanimously defeated.