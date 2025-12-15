Eight Kal Tire properties in B.C. sold for $7.3M

Photo: Submitted. A Kal Tire property in Smithers, B.C. was one of eight Kal Tire locations sold this month as part of a multi-phase portfolio realignment by owner Arrowleaf Real Estate Holdings Ltd.

Vernon, B.C.-based Arrowleaf Real Estate Holdings Ltd. announced Monday the sale of eight West Coast properties to an undisclosed buyer for $7.3 million.

The eight properties in Burns Lake, Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Fort St. James, Houston, Mackenzie, Smithers and Williams Lake total 49,976 square feet and are home to long-standing Kal Tire locations, according to a Dec. 15 press release.

Seller Arrowleaf is the real estate arm of a private company that also owns Kal Tire and BigSteelBox, said the release.

The buyer is an unnamed Lower Mainland-based investor group, said the release. Kal Tire will continue to operate on the sites, it said.

“The assets were sold at an eight-per-cent cap rate, reflecting their stable tenancy and strong market demand for essential-service retail in smaller B.C. communities,” said the release. A cap rate measures a property’s financial performance relative to its purchase price.

The transaction is part of a long-term strategy to diversify into new locations, simplify operations and redeploy capital, said Andrew Kurbis, executive managing director of Arrowleaf, in the release.

An additional tranche of seven properties was sold earlier this year across southern B.C., and a third tranche will be listed next year in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, said the release.

“Stable, predictable and dependable continuity of cash flow was a top priority for most investors, and the reason Kal Tire portfolio opportunities have been so attractive to the marketplace,” said Joe Genest, managing director with Marcus & Millichap, in the release.