Vernon man identified by trucking company as victim in fatal Hwy 1 crash

Photo: Contributed Vernon's Darren Samoleski was killed on Friday, Dec. 12 from a head-on collision with another semi-truck.

A Vernon resident is being mourned by his colleagues, after he was killed in a vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Revelstoke on Friday, Dec. 12.

Darren Samoleski was a driver for Armstrong-based Reimer Bros Trucking, and had nearly 40 years of experience in the industry.

"He worked with Reimer Bros for more than seven and a half years and was widely regarded as one of the safest drivers in the fleet," said general manager of Reimer Bros Jacs Spence. "He was known for his reliability, professionalism, and quiet leadership."

Samoleski was driving near Revelstoke on Rogers Pass on Friday, around 9:20 a.m., when RCMP was called to the scene of a head-on collision.

"Two semi trucks had a head-on collision where one driver was declared deceased on scene," police said in a press release. "The other driver was transported to hospital in serious condition. Highway 1 will be closed in both directions until further notice for the investigation."

According to Spence, Samoleski was operating "within highway limits, travelling in his proper lane of travel, and his records were in order."

"Reimer Bros has reviewed available video only for the purpose of understanding the circumstances surrounding the incident," said Spence. "Based on comments provided to the company at the scene, the attending RCMP officer stated that Samoleski did everything right and spoke highly of him as a professional driver."

Earlier in 2025, the company introduced a Driver of the Year program to recognize safe driving performance. Samoleski was named Driver of the Year for the second quarter, becoming the first recipient of the award since the program began.

"The loss of Samoleski is being felt profoundly by his family, colleagues, and the wider trucking community," Spence added.

In February 2024, Reimer Bros driver Mike Beernaerts was killed in a head on collision near Monte Creek. Reimer Bros said that losing two professional drivers in two years has been heartbreaking for the organization and the people who worked alongside them.

The company is asking for meaningful improvements in road safety require continued collaboration between industry, regulators, road authorities, and shared responsibility among all road users.

"Samoleski will be remembered as a true professional and an exceptional driver," said Spence. "Reimer Bros extends its condolences to his family, friends, and everyone affected by the loss."