Vernon councillors ask staff to look at enhanced safety measure on roads

Photo: Bowen Assman A new pedestrian signal initiative, LPIs, is being suggested in Vernon in an effort to curb collisions.

Two Vernon councillors have inquired into alleviating some safety issues in the city.

At the Monday, Dec. 15 council meeting, Coun. Brian Quiring brought up issues with pedestrian safety.

"There has been some very near pedestrian misses near my office [34th Street and 32nd Avenue]," Quiring said. "I notice that in Victoria, they have an advanced walk light that comes on before it turns green, which is something that we should look at."

Quiring is referring to the Leading Pedestrian Intervals (LPIs), which Kelowna has begun to adopt. Instead of turning the white pedestrian light on at the same time as the green light for traffic, LPIs give pedestrian a three-to-five second head start. This ensures pedestrians are more visible to motorists when turning.

A study by the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) found LPIs can reduce crash risks by up to 60 per cent.

Roy Nuriel, director of city planning with the City of Vernon, said one of the first things staff will do once the new transportation plan is completed is look into LPIs.

Coun. Akbal Mund brought up an issue wth the speed limit at Silver Star Road and Phoenix Drive.

"With the new roundabout being installed I was told that the speed limit would go back to 50 km/h," Mund said. "What is the status on that?"

Nuriel said staff will report back regarding the speed limit at a future meeting.