Highway Patrol stops Vernon driver for impaired driving while leaving traffic court

A Vernon woman had her car impounded and a driving prohibition after she was busted leaving court impaired.

A Vernon driver chose the worst possible time to be impaired behind the wheel.

On Oct. 25, a 28-year-old Vernon woman attended traffic court at the Vernon courthouse. She was requesting a reduced fine for a traffic ticket when an officer formed the grounds to believe the woman was intoxicated.

“As the woman left the courthouse, police saw her get into the driver’s seat of a red pickup truck and drive away,” said Cpl Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “The woman was stopped, and she failed an Approved Screening Device. She was immediately issued a 90-day driving prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for seven days."

The interaction was captured on a body camera and in-car video, "which will provide important evidence if the woman chooses to contest the matter in court," said the Highway Patrol.

Now that the winter impaired driving campaign is underway, BC Highway Patrol is reminding motorists that impaired driving can be entirely avoided with a bare minimum of planning before driving.