Vernon pediatric team helps launch new texting platform for children with Type 1 diabetes

Photo: VJHF A new texting tool has cut ER visits in half for children with Type 1 diabetes.

A Vernon pediatric team is making it easier for children with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) to get the help they need.

The team has launched WeTel, a texting platform that gives families a quick and easy way to reach their child's care team between visits.

Parents can message nurses, dietitians, and physicians directly with real-time questions and updates.

“This approach is transforming how we support families,” said Dr Eiko Waida, project lead and

Vernon-based pediatrician. “Secure messaging lets us provide timely, individualized care that prevents crises and builds confidence in day-to-day diabetes management.”

WeTel has since expanded into the IMPACT ((Include Messaging for Patients and Care Teams) program.

The program is helping to cut down on the number of preventable emergency room visits for children with T1D, as there are over 125 patients now enrolled.

Across Canada, nearly 30,000 school-age children live with T1D, including 2,200 in B.C., with rates rising fast amongst youth aged 10-14.

WeTel has eliminated the need to admit new diagnosed, medically stable children with T1D to the hospital. Instead, they can receive care at home, thanks to the robust outpatient support enabled through secure texting.

The program has also created family networks, including T1D Hub, a community support group that organizes summer camps, mental health support and other wrap-around resources for families.

“When you’re stressed and worried about your child, getting a quick response is a huge relief. It feels like someone else is helping carry the load,” said Debbie Sparling, whose son was diagnosed at age four. “This program has saved us so much time and stress and made a huge difference for our family.”

IMPACT has led to a 50 per cent decreases in the likelihood of diabetes-related ER visits, with 15 per cent more newly diagnosed pediatric patients at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital being supported without additional human resources or overtime.

To learn more about the program, email Dr. Waida at [email protected].