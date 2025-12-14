279882
Vernon News  

Vernon Community Arts Centre held annual Community Appreciation Day Saturday

Artists say thank you

The Vernon Community Arts Centre held a special event Saturday to thank the community for all its support.

“It's the fourth annual event,” Emma Kopp, with the VCAC, said of Community Appreciation Day that featured numerous events and demonstrations for the public to enjoy.

“It's a way to thank the community and a way to give back to the community.”

Community Appreciation Day took place at roughly the half-way mark of the 20th annual Artsolutely artisan sale that continues daily through Dec. 24.

Kopp said the selection of goods for sale is always changing as artists bring in different pieces on a regular basis.

Ceramics, paintings, woodwork, metal crafts and everything in between can be found at Artsolutely.

“This is also our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Kopp said. “A portion of sales goes back into the art centre as well as supporting local artists.”

Artists Patricia Doyle said the sale supports the art centre, local artists as well as the stores the artists buy their supplies from.

“Artsolutely is incredibly influential in all of the artist's well being,” Doyle said. “It is purchasing local. A lot of the artists buy their supplies locally.”

The VCAC offers programs year round for experienced and budding artists.

“We offer everything from painting to potter, drawing classes, stained glass – pretty much anything for any creative soul,” Kopps said.

“If you don't think you are an artist, consider taking a class. It's a really great opportunity to learn something new and meet some like-minded people in the community.”

For more information on the VCAC and Artsolutely, visit their website.

