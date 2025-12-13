278963
278896
Vernon News  

Vernon Search and Rescue lead successful rescue of 3 missing snowmobilers

Three sledders rescued

- | Story: 589285

Heavy snow, ice, fog and wind could not stop search and rescue crews from across the Okanagan from locating missing snowmobilers.

The drama began Thursday when the all-volunteer rescue group received notice that two sledders had been missing in the LaForge area of Hunters Range for the past 24 hours.

“We responded with seven VSAR members and three resource members on sleds,” said a post on the VSAR Facebook page.

“Visibility was not good and new snowfall made distinguishing newer vs older tracks very difficult.”

While crews were scouring the area searching the lost pair, another call for help came in through an iPhone SOS, for a rescue of a solo rider in the Cooke Creek area of Hunters Range.

“We initially divided our sled resources on the mountain to respond to this second call, but after exhausting the areas we could safely search on the first call in the such poor conditions, we committed 100% of our resources to the second call,” the post said.

“On the second call, we spent quite some time trying to find a safe route to access the soloist. We could get within 500 metres, but kept getting 'cliffed' out. In the end, we finally located down-only tracks and donned snowshoes for an exhausting slog of more than a kilometre down and back up out of a drainage to extract our soloist.”

Rescue crews had to wait for daylight Friday before resuming the search for the two other sledders.

With fresh resources and a helicopter from the Air Rescue One Helicopter Winch Society equipped with a RECCO unit – a two-part avalanche/outdoor rescue system that uses radar to pinpoint buried and lost individuals – the pair were found.

“These individuals were eventually located and then rescued from a drainage,” the post said.

VSAR was assisted by search and rescue crews from the Shuswap and Central Okanagan areas.

The Hunters Range, Silver Star and Lumby snowmobile clubs also brought their assistance and manpower to the situation.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (2)


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


280130


Real Estate
5191518
30-1999 15th Ave
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$614,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


273427


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Obi
Obi Shuswap BC SPCA >


275858


TheTango.net
Pareidolia

Pareidolia

Galleries | December 13, 2025
The Tango

Snoop Dogg named as honorary coach

Showbiz | December 13, 2025
The Tango

Snow slide

Must Watch | December 13, 2025
The Tango

It's past our bedtime!

Must Watch | December 13, 2025
The Tango

Weekend Dose- December 13, 2025

Daily Dose | December 13, 2025


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
274346
279462