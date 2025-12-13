Vernon Search and Rescue lead successful rescue of 3 missing snowmobilers

Photo: VSAR Heavy snow, ice, fog and wind could not stop search and rescue crews from across the Okanagan from locating missing snowmobilers.

Heavy snow, ice, fog and wind could not stop search and rescue crews from across the Okanagan from locating missing snowmobilers.

The drama began Thursday when the all-volunteer rescue group received notice that two sledders had been missing in the LaForge area of Hunters Range for the past 24 hours.

“We responded with seven VSAR members and three resource members on sleds,” said a post on the VSAR Facebook page.

“Visibility was not good and new snowfall made distinguishing newer vs older tracks very difficult.”

While crews were scouring the area searching the lost pair, another call for help came in through an iPhone SOS, for a rescue of a solo rider in the Cooke Creek area of Hunters Range.

“We initially divided our sled resources on the mountain to respond to this second call, but after exhausting the areas we could safely search on the first call in the such poor conditions, we committed 100% of our resources to the second call,” the post said.

“On the second call, we spent quite some time trying to find a safe route to access the soloist. We could get within 500 metres, but kept getting 'cliffed' out. In the end, we finally located down-only tracks and donned snowshoes for an exhausting slog of more than a kilometre down and back up out of a drainage to extract our soloist.”

Rescue crews had to wait for daylight Friday before resuming the search for the two other sledders.

With fresh resources and a helicopter from the Air Rescue One Helicopter Winch Society equipped with a RECCO unit – a two-part avalanche/outdoor rescue system that uses radar to pinpoint buried and lost individuals – the pair were found.

“These individuals were eventually located and then rescued from a drainage,” the post said.

VSAR was assisted by search and rescue crews from the Shuswap and Central Okanagan areas.

The Hunters Range, Silver Star and Lumby snowmobile clubs also brought their assistance and manpower to the situation.