Mayor Ruth Hoyte looks back on 2025 and ahead to 2026

Busy year in Coldstream

Photo: File photo Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte.

It was a busy year in Coldstream with lots of project being completed and challenges being addressed.

Mayor Ruth Hoyte said one of those challenges was addressing the provincial legislation to address the need for more housing in the province.

The government introduced a multibillion dollar plan and several pieces of legislation in order to help tackle the shortage.

And that legislation has impacted every community in the province.

“Sometimes we shake our heads and wonder if they know what they are doing,” Hoyte said. “We don't have a lot of land for housing, but we've done everything that is required.”

Coldstream also revamped its Official Community Plan which is expected to be ratified in early January 2026.

In the past 12 months Coldstream also launched the Aberdeen sanitary trunk sewer main project.

Hoyte said the multi-million dollar project is “halfway finished with only a few hiccups and we hope to complete that in 2026.”

Council also looked at dog access to Coldstream beaches. Hoyte said the district received a lot of public input on the matter.

Hoyte said there are 14 public access points on Kalamalka Lake and Coldstream officials are looking at what the best options are for everything from “boat launches, swimming, places for people to paddleboard, dogs” and other aspects of lake usage.

“We are going through all of that and I suspect because of budget constraints that we will be doing some of those projects in a phased way,” Hoyte said, adding there has to be a balance between needs and wants. “We have been very open about hearing from everyone.”

For 2026, Hoyte said the district is going to continue along the same plan.

One area Coldstream will continue to look at issues around the north end of Kal Lake.

“Parking is a huge issue,” Hoyte said. “We are looking to improve the washroom at Kal Lake as a priority and little things like that.”

Hoyte said council will be lobbying federal and provincial levels of government for infrastructure funds.

Possible contamination of Coldstream Creek from failing septic systems is a concern.

“We want to make sure we are doing everything we can and, of course, working with our stakeholders at Greater Vernon Water...because it flows into Kal Lake at the north end where the water intake is for 70,000 people.”