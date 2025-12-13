Annual Santa Run in Vernon attracts 25 runners

Photo: The Starting Block Dressed on their finest St. Nick attire, 25 people ran through the streets of Vernon for the annual Santa Run Saturday morning.

Mark Murdoch, with the sports rehab clinic Base Camp, organized the event with Penny Trudel of the Starting Block where the runners started and finished.

The runners wound their way through downtown Vernon for the event that also collected donations for the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank.

“We do this every year,” Murdoch said of the fun run, adding anyone is welcome to join the festive event.

“We had a run a couple weeks ago for the NONA Christmas Lights.”