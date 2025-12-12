'Suspicious activity' prompts RCMP arrest in Coldstream

Photo: Contributed A heavy RCMP presence was in the Coldstream area earlier on Thursday, Dec. 11

After reports of a man in the Coldstream area brandishing a gun, RCMP has made an arrest.

On Thursday, shortly after midnight, RCMP was called to a report of suspicious activity outside a residence around Tamarack Drive in Coldstream.

However, the suspect fled prior to police arrival, and efforts to locate him were unsuccessful. RCMP said there was "unconfirmed reports that the suspect could have access to a firearm."

Later that day, at 12:30 p.m., police received a call from a member of the public about a suspicious person in the same area matching the description of the suspect.

Acting quickly on this information, multiple officers responded, established a containment area, and through a co-ordinated response, were able to locate and safely arrest the suspect.

"We recognize that a larger police presence, particularly in a residential neighbourhood, can at times draw attention or concern from residents,” said Const. Chris Terleski. “At no point during the event was there believed to be any immediate or direct risk to the public. We want to reassure everyone that in any response, intervention, or investigation, the safety of the public will always be our highest priority."

Terleski added that "officers on the ground were in direct communication with residents in the immediate area and we want to thank them for their assistance and co-operation.”

The individual has been released from custody, pending further investigation.