Vernon council to discuss remuneration levels for upcoming year

Vernon councillors will debate their own pay increases for 2026 at the Monday, Dec. 15 council meeting.
Originally expected to be discussed at the Dec. 1 meeting, it was deferred as councillors asked administration to review and provide options.
Under the city’s remuneration policy, mayor and council pay is tied to a four-year rolling average of the B.C. Consumer Price Index. Applying the formula would result in a 3.825 per cent increase in 2026, totalling $12,446.
That would raise the mayor’s salary by $4,638, from $121,250 to $125,888, and councillors’ pay by $1,716, from $44,863 to $46,579, if no changes are made.
However, Coun. Kari Gares has put forward a motion to freeze mayor and council wages at 2025 levels for next year, following concerns raised at the Dec. 1 meeting amid a projected double-digit tax increase.
If council pay is frozen, the report notes a 0.02 per cent tax decrease in 2026, but "the consequence may be a compounded tax increase in 2027," according to the administration report.
The report also outlined that a Citizen Remuneration Review Committee will be selected next year to provide recommendations for council rates after the 2026 municipal election.
“In 2026, a census will be conducted and the result of a per capita increase for Vernon may further impact the 2027 tax increase should a similar calculation be chosen," said the report.
Administration outlined three options: keep the status quo, amend the policy without changing the financial plan, or amend both the policy and the financial plan.