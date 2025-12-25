Vernon News

Vernon Search and Rescue put on 1,000 hours, with 69 rescue calls in 2025

Busy year for rescuers

Photo: VSAR file photo Members of Vernon Search and Rescue put in 2,000 hours of their own time in 2025. Coralie Nairn, with VSAR, said more than 1,000 man hours was spent on search and rescue missions and the other 1,000 was spent on 172 training exercises.

Nairn said the volunteers responded to 69 calls for help since last January.

“It was a busy year, but it came in ebbs and flows,” said Nairn who has been with VSAR for more than 35 years.

Nairn said each call averages 15 hours in duration.

Crews have responded to everything from lost hikers and snowmobilers to water rescues.

In several cases, the hikers had injured an extremity, like their ankle, and had to be assisted to safety from some very remote locations.

“We did more rescues than searches this year,” Nairn said of the need to help people after their “mis-adventures.”

Nairn said there has been an increase in iPhone distress activations this year.

VSAR responded to five iPhone SOS calls, of which four turned out to be false. And when the call comes in, crews scramble all available resources.

Nairn said in most of those cases, when the phone battery gets low and the phones are put in a backpack or a pocket, inadvertently a false call for help was sent.

“If you don't respond to that SOS signal that 'I am OK,' it's an automatic deployment,” she said. “We treat them all very seriously.”

One example of a false alarm that tied up many resources was an iPhone SOS of a person on fire in the back country.

“They were using their phone for navigation and when the battery died they put it away and didn't think anything of it,” Nairn said. “When they got back to their vehicle they plugged it in to recharge. They were happily sitting at home watching TV and we responded up the mountain with a helicopter.”

Nairn said throughout the province, search and rescue crews responded to 40 false iPhone SOS calls.

However, Nairn said “having a means of communication is very important” and she recommends people carry a satellite communication device.

Having that contact with the outside world can be a life saver - literally.

Search and rescue services in BC are free of charge and can be accessed by calling 911.