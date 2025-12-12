Vernon intersection tricky for some vehicles to turn right

Photo: City of Vernon The road geometry of the 39th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road intersection is causing some challenges.

The report to Vernon city council at their regular meeting Monday says that existing geometry created a skew, resulting in sharp angle restrictions for two right-turn movements.

“The roundabout design required alignment with the existing road layout due to property and grading constraints,” the report says. “The intersection is in a residential area with traffic primarily consisting of passenger vehicles. Significant geometric limitations made it challenging to accommodate right turns for all vehicle types.”

As a result, the design prioritized slowing traffic through the roundabout to enhance safety for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. Signage will be installed to inform operators of larger vehicles how to navigate the roundabout.

The $4.8 million project was funded jointly by the City of Vernon Development Cost Charges, Sanitary Utility Funding, Greater Vernon Water, ICBC Road Improvement Program grant ($84,000), and Provincial Growing Communities Fund.