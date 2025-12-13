BX Elementary School holds annual Entrepreneurial Fair

Photo: Dara Roberts Liam Lypchuk and his partner Theron Roberts at the BX elementary Entrepreneurial Fair Friday.

Students at BX Elementary School in Vernon showed their business skills during the Entrepreneurial Fair Friday.

Teacher Owen Stemler said the Grade 5 to 7 students have been working on their businesses for more than a month.

Their efforts culminate with the fair where they sell their products.

“The students learn how to run a business,” said Stemler who organized the event with Stephanie van Dunn.

The students come up with their own business idea, design their own product, market their product and create sales pitches, among other things.

“Teachers were just guides along the way, giving them strategies and teaching them skills,” Stemler said.

Six classes took part in the third annual event.

“The kids are very enthusiastic about it,” Stemler said. “They really enjoy the idea that they can make something that they are proud of that they can sell to people. It's just a fantastic experience for them all around. The community really stepped up to support the kids.”

Along with business skills, the students also learn math skills, money managing skills and other skills they can use in their every day lives.

The students are reimbursed from the sales for whatever expenses they had incurred, with the remainder going back to the school for a spring field trip.

The students also donate 10 per cent of the profits to a charity of their choice.