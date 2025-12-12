Vernon Search and Rescue has located two snowmobilers stranded in the Hunters Range area

Photo: VSAR file photo Rescue crews are scouring the Hunters Range area looking for two missing snowmobilers.

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.

A pair of snowmobilers missing for two days have been found.

Coralie Nairn, with Vernon Search and Rescue, said the two were located in a ravine in the Hunters Range area north of Vernon.

VSAR is now working to bring the pair up from the ravine.

ORIGINAL 12:49 p.m.

Coralie Nairn with Vernon Search and Rescue said the pair have been missing for almost 48 hours.

“It was reported yesterday, but they had already been missing for 24 hours,” Nairn said.

“We are asking sledders who are up in the area to keep an eye open for tracks that go up into areas that really shouldn't have tracks.”

Nairn said rescue crews from Shuswap and Kelowna are also helping with the search.

“We have pulled out all the stops,” Nairn said. “We have also received help from local snowmobile associations - the Hunters Range Association as well as Lumby and Silver Star.

“We have some very skilled people out there that come in to support members.”

If anyone has information on the missing sledders they are asked to call 911 and they will be put in touch with the RCMP who will reach out to VSAR.

This is the second time VSAR has been called to rescue sledders in distress to far this winter.

On Nov. 31 VSAR assisted two snowmobilers in the Hunters Range area.

They happened across the Hunters Range Snowmobile Association's cabins and made the choice to start a fire to thaw out themselves and their cell phones.