North Okanagan Valley Orchestra hosting third annual Christmas concert

The North Okanagan Valley Orchestra will be waltzing into Christmas.

After two successful years, NOVO's third annual concert will take place on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2:30 p.m. at the Powerhouse Theatre (2901 35th Ave).

Clare Weathermon, an accomplished young musician, will be playing the violin solo for Vivaldi's winter.

"The program includes a variety of classical Christmas pieces and some familiar sing-a-longs," said NOVO board member Annette Toop. "Come and enjoy an afternoon of varied and beautiful music and support your local musicians."

Admission is by donation at the door, and there will be a bake sale at intermission.

The NOVO was formed in Sept, 2023 to provide a place for community players to play together and share their love of music with others.