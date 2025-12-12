Vernon companies fined by WorkSafeBC for high-risk violations

Photo: File photo Two Vernon companies were fined for safety violations regarding asbestos materials.

Two Vernon companies have been dinged by WorkSafeBC for committing high-risk violations in November.

On Nov. 7, Empire Abatement Services was fined $2,500. The company, which deals with asbestos abatement and mould remediation, submitted a clearance letter stating that all asbestos-containing materials (ACM) had been removed.

WorkSafeBC inspected the site and observed that vermiculite, an identified ACM, remained throughout the building and issued a stop-work order to the area.

WorkSafeBC also inspected scissor lifts that the firm had rented and determined that they had not adequately cleaned the lifts before returning them to the rental company.

The firm was determined to have failed to ensure workers carrying out ACM work were doing so in a safe manner, and the firm failed to ensure that it safely contained or removed hazardous materials.

On Nov. 13, Mission Hills Environmental Services was also fined $2,500. The company had conducted a hazardous materials assessment of a building slated for demolition and issued a clearance letter stating that all ACM materials had been contained or removed.

When WorkSafeBC inspected the site, they found that vermiculite remained in the building. The scissor lifts rented by the company was also found to have been contaminated by vermiculite.

The firm failed to have a qualified person ensure and confirm in writing that all hazardous materials had been safely contained or removed.

WorkSafeBC has issued 10 penalties in 2025 to nine different companies in Vernon.