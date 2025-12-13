Vernon historian has footage of a senior's Christmas feast from 1962

Today's trip down Memory Lane makes a stop at a seniors Christmas dinner from 1962.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has footage from the festive event that was put on by the Rotary Club of Vernon.

The grainy, black and white footage shows some of the founders of Vernon as they partake in a festive Yule Tide feast.

Those captured on film were likely born on the late 1800s and helped make Vernon what it is today.

The footage also includes the Vernon Festival of Christmas Carols.

Unfortunately, there is no audio to hear the choir sing.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].