Vernon's Okanagan Science Centre has some fun and unique stuff going on leading up to Christmas

The Okanagan Science Centre is offering something a little bit different this Christmas season.

The OSC, located in Vernon's Polson Park, has some unique Christmas activities in the days leading up to Dec. 25.

On Saturday, the OSC will be holding two chances to make your own light-up Christmas card.

“Design a festive card that truly shines while learning about the science of circuits and conductivity. Using simple materials like LEDs, copper tape and batteries, you’ll discover how electricity flows to light up your artwork. It’s a bright and cheerful way to explore the basics of electrical engineering and bring a little extra sparkle to the holiday season,” said a post on the OSC website.

On Dec. 20, people can “get festive with Test Tube Ornaments. Explore the science of materials, colour and light as you fill your ornament with beads, crystals and other sparkling solids. Learn how refraction and reflection make your creation shimmer, and discover how the shapes and sizes of materials affect how light bounces and scatters. It’s a fun blend of art and physics — perfect for creating a one-of-a-kind holiday keepsake.”

Classes for both activities are 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The cost is $5 per child with adults attending for free.

For more information on everything the OSC has going on, visit their website.