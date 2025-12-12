Ramshorn Motel in Lumby fined $20,000 for breach of Tenancy Act

Photo: Contributed The Ramshorn Motel in Lumby has been fined by the Residential Tenancy Branch over a 2024 dispute with a tenant, Megan Wood.

Owners of the Ramshorn Motel in Lumby have been fined $20,000 by the Residential Tenancy Branch's (RTB) Compliance and Enforcement Unit for illegally locking a tenant out of her room and ignoring multiple legal orders.

The tenant, Megan Wood, took legal action against the motel in 2024, after she returned home one night to find the locks changed.

“I texted the manager, saying, ‘Hi, I'm back and locked out, what's going on?’ I got no response,” Wood told Castanet in October 2024.

The landlords, Hardial Singh Chahal and Jasbinder Singh Purewal, accused Wood's residence of having bed bugs, and locked her out of her room.

An RTB arbitrator later ruled her stay was a tenancy, not a hotel booking, and ordered the landlords to give her possession. They also found no evidence that the bed bugs came from her room.

Wood then obtained a B.C. Supreme Court writ of possession and a further court order, but the landlords still refused to provide a key, and instead rented the unit to someone else.

After repeated warnings from a tenancy investigator that daily fines of up to $5,000 could be imposed, the landlords continued to not comply.

Then, on Sept. 2, 2025, the RTB officially imposed $5,000 fines each day between Dec. 19-22, 2024.

"The landlords deliberately and continuously failed to provide a key or other means of access between December 19, 2024, to December 22, 2024, at which time an RCMP officer confirmed that the rental unit was rented out to another person, and I would note this was done without lawfully ending the previous tenancy with the tenant," the decision read.

The decision notes that further penalties of up to $5,000 per day are possible if non-compliance continues.