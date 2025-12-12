Vernon's Sundance Martial Arts brought home 69 medals from taekwon-do tournament

Photo: Sundance Martial Arts Vernon's Sundance Martial Arts dominated the 2025 Western Canadian ITF Taekwon-Do Championships bringing home 20 gold, 17 silver and 32 bronze medals.

Vernon's Sundance Martial Arts dominated the 2025 Western Canadian ITF Taekwon-Do Championships bringing home 20 gold, 17 silver and 32 bronze medals.

The tournament featured 288 competitors from 26 clubs from across Western Canada.

Sundance owner and head coach David White said his crew took first place overall.

In the senior and adult ranks, Sundance secured several key podium finishes.

Shawn Donald led the senior black belt category with gold in Male Senior 1st Dan Patterns. Adult competitors also shone, with Tammi Mills earning double gold in Female Senior White Belt Patterns and Middleweight Sparring. Brett Bell added two silver medals in Adult Male 1st Dan Patterns and Adult Black Belt Sparring at 75.1 to 81 kg, while teammate Kai McLean claimed bronze in both of those same adult black belt divisions.

Brianna Sterling delivered a standout performance with gold in Female Adult Green to Red Belt Heavy Sparring and bronze in the patterns event. Ken Dickson added two bronze medals in Male Veteran Blue and Red Belt Patterns and Middleweight Sparring.

Junior black belts added significant strength to the medal count. Jillian Donald struck gold in Female Junior Black Belt Sparring over 57 kg and earned bronze in Junior Power Breaking. Jack Sharkey secured silver in Male Junior 2nd Dan Patterns along with bronze in Junior Power Breaking. Taryn Froland earned silver in Female Junior Special Technique and collected bronze medals in Junior 1st Dan Patterns and Junior Sparring over 57 kg.

“These results reflect depth, consistency, and long-term athlete development. With 288 competitors from 26 clubs, finishing first overall is a testament to the work our athletes and coaches put in every day,” White said, adding the combined strength of Sundance Martial Arts across senior, adult, junior, cadet, bantam, atom, and pre junior divisions ultimately propelled the club to a first-place overall finish at one of the most competitive Western Canadian Championships to date.