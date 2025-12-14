Silver Star Freestyle Club raising money for new air bag site at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Photo: SilverStar Freestyle Club The Silver Star Freestyle Club has launched a fundraiser with the goal of year round training for its athletes.

The Silver Star Freestyle Club has launched a fundraiser with the goal of providing year-round training for its athletes.

The Vernon Silver Star Freestyle Club is a not-for-profit, volunteer-run organization based out of Vernon and Silver Star Mountain Resort that offers freestyle skiing and snowboarding, trampoline, water ramp, air bag, and dryland programs to athletes of all abilities and ages.

The SSFC is celebrating a major milestone with the development of its new air-bag training site, a facility designed to help athletes safely progress their freestyle skiing and snowboarding skills.

“Founded as a small grassroots program, the SSFC has grown into one of Canada’s largest freestyle organizations,” the club said in a press release.

The new air bag site at SilverStar Mountain Resort, will give local and visiting athletes the opportunity to train from May to November, develop advanced tricks and push their limits in a safe and controlled environment.

“This facility will allow our athletes to have access to training year-round,” says Carson Dorward, SSFC president. “Athletes can work on their jumps and qualifiers during the off-season, so they are prepared when winter arrives. This facility also offers an invitation to other freestyle athletes from across Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest to come and train at Silver Star, creating a destination for the sport in our region.”

To close the gap for the remainder of the purchase of the landing bag, and support ongoing programming, the SSFC is launching an online raffle and 50/50 draw featuring prizes from local experience providers and businesses.

Each ticket purchased directly supports athlete development, coaching and continued facility growth for the club.

“With support from Destination Silver Star and Glohaven Community Hub, the online fundraiser brings even more opportunities to champion the athletes and strengthen the future of freestyle skiing and snowboarding at Silver Star with every ticket purchased,” the club said.

A total of 11 prize packages will be awarded, each featuring the new Destination Silver Star GloboxTM, a thoughtfully curated gift box by Glohaven Community Hub with cover art illustrated by Vaz Art’s “Kat and Mause.” Each Globox includes North Okanagan artisanal products from 6K Trading Post Family Farm and Gift Shop, Bugaboos Bakery Cafe, Cotton's Chocolates, Sharing Mela’hma, Solania Candles, Studio sísp̓l̓ k̓ Gallery abnd Vaz Art.

The prize lineup has a combined value of more than $20,000.

The 50/50 and raffle are now live, with winners to be announced on March 29.

With several early bird prizes available, participants have multiple opportunities to win.

Get your tickets and help spread the word at: https://silverstarfreestyle.rafflenexus.com/a/xgg00w2mn1

"Community support has been instrumental in making this project a reality," says Dorward. "We're incredibly grateful for all the involvement to date, and we invite everyone to continue supporting our athletes and this one-of-a-kind facility in Western Canada. With the completion of this project, we'll have two bags, rails, and trampoline facilities all in one location, giving our athletes everything they need to excel."

To purchase tickets, click here.