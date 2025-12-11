Police presence in Coldstream as RCMP locate alleged gunman

Photo: Contributed A heavy RCMP presence was in the Coldstream area earlier on Thursday, Dec. 11

A sleepy Coldstream neighbourhood was awoken by helicopters and a heavy police presence on Thursday, Dec. 11, as RCMP sought to locate an alleged gunman.

Witnesses told Castanet that police were searching for a man clad in all black, brandishing a handgun.

"RCMP told us to lock our doors and stay inside," said Shelley, a resident in the Kidston Road area near Kal Lake Provincial Park. "The police officers were heavily armed."

However, a neighbour has since reached out to say the the man has been located and detained by RCMP.

"We can breathe now," said Shelley, "We have never seen action like this before."

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for additional information.