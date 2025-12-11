Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee MP Scott Anderson says Aaron Gunn good choice for BC Conservatives

Photo: Scot Anderson, left, Aaron Gunn Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee MP Scott Anderson said Gunn just may be the best choice to lead the BC Conservative Party.

Rookie MP Aaron Gunn is considering a bid to lead the BC Conservatives (BCC).

And a fellow rookie MP thinks that's a good idea.

With BC Conservative leader John Rustad stepping down as the head of the party earlier this month, the BCC is looking for someone to take the reins and Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee MP Scott Anderson said Gunn just may be the best choice.

Anderson and Gunn were both elected as Conservative MPs last April.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Anderson said one of his concerns, as a former interim leader of the BC Conservatives, "is that it remain a conservative party and not another iteration of the BCU, or BC Liberals, or whatever they were.

“Another concern is the divergence of a new conservative party, and under what conditions it can be brought back into the Conservative fold,” Anderson posted.

“A Liberal leader simply won't be able to convince true conservatives that they'll be heard in caucus, and the result will actually encourage conservatives to leave caucus to join another conservative party, further splitting conservatives.”

Anderson said only a conservative leader, and someone known to be a conservative, will be able to unite the right.

“That's why I hope Aaron runs. It'll be a hard decision, stepping down from the role of MP to take on a fractious provincial party, but it may be the only thing keeping the BC Conservative movement strong and united,” Anderson said.

Gunn, North Island-Powell River, has been quoted in the media saying he has not committed to taking the top job, but he is thinking about it.

The BC Conservatives have faced some challenges after a strong return to Victoria in the last provincial election where they went from virtual obscurity to nearly winning the province and forming the official opposition.

However, since election day, three BC Conservative MLAs left the party to form OneBC and Rustad resigned as party leader after 20 of 39 MLAs publicly called for him to step down.