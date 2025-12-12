Regional District of North Okanagan relocated a house from a property developed as a reservoir

Photo: RDNO Rather than demolish a house to make way for a reservoir, the Regional District of North Okanagan has successfully moved the building.

In 2019, the RDNO purchased the property at 7581 Baker Hogg Road to construct a 1,800 m³ reservoir to meet peak water demands and enhance fire protection for properties around Swan Lake and serviced properties in Spallumcheen.

“After reviewing several sites along the 525-metre contour, this property was selected for its strategic location near a serviced area on Pleasant Valley Road, which reduced construction cost for pipe installation and resolved a critical system bottleneck,” the RDNO said in a press release.

Reservoir construction was substantially completed in September 2021, with additional community benefits provided through connection to the Grey Canal Trail, in partnership with the RDNO Parks Department.

“While the reservoir was the primary goal, Greater Vernon Water staff sought an innovative solution for the existing home. Rather than demolish the well-lived-in family house, the RDNO partnered with Nickel Bros, specialists in structural relocation, to find a new owner. The effort was successful, and the home has been relocated,” the release said.

The RDNO said moving the home keeps a usable dwelling in service, preserves embedded value, and avoids unnecessary waste. It demonstrates how second-life reuse reduces environmental impact while maintaining a meaningful housing option.

“This project shows how infrastructure development and sustainability can go hand in hand,” said Bob Fleming, chair of the RDNO Greater Vernon Advisory Committee. “We’re proud to deliver essential water services while preserving local housing.”

The new reservoir strengthens water security, improves fire protection, and supports long-term growth while reducing environmental impact through reuse.