Athletes at Vernon's Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre this weekend for team selection

Photo: Nordiq Canada More than 110 of Canada’s top cross-country skiers are in Vernon to earn a spot on Team Canada's Olympic nordic team.

More than 110 of Canada’s top cross-country skiers are in Vernon to earn a spot on Team Canada's Olympic nordic team.

The athletes will compete for a spot on the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games team at the Nordiq Canada 2026 Olympic Winter Games Trials this weekend.

The trials will take place from Dec. 14 to 16 at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre.

Originally scheduled to be held in Prince George at the Caledonia Nordic Centre, a lack of snow forced the Trials event to relocate to Sovereign Lake.

“Nordiq Canada is thankful to the Caledonia Nordic Centre organizing committee for its hard work and commitment in preparing for the event, and grateful to the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre organizing committee for stepping in on short notice to host,” said a post on the Nordiq Canada website.

Canada has four spots for men and six for women.

Katherine Stewart-Jones of Chelsea, Que., is the only athlete who has met the nomination criteria so far and is currently racing on the Period 1 World Cup circuit.

The trials races will be used to select the athletes to the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games Team.

Event schedule:

Dec. 14 – 10 kilometre individual start classic

Dec. 15 – 10 kilometre individual start free

Dec. 16 – Sprint free

“The trials are a key step on the road to Milano Cortina 2026 and a reflection of the depth and strength of cross-country skiing in Canada,” said Eric de Nys, Nordiq Canada’s acting high-performance director. “We are hoping for fair, high-quality racing that helps us select the best athletes to compete at the Olympics and make our country proud.”

Canada’s cross-country team for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be announced on Dec. 19 in partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee.