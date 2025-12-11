Vernon ski hill opens some alpine runs as snow accumulates

Photo: SilverStar webcam Powhounds rejoice, SilverStar Mountain Resort has opened some of its Alpine runs. The Vernon ski hill opened Silver Queen Terrain Park with a few rails and features today.

However, the number of available runs is limited.

“Please be aware that conditions are marginal and we will have limited terrain open. Final lift and run status for opening will be announced Wednesday afternoon after this next snow system rolls through so keep up those snow dances,” said a Dec. 11 post on the SilverStar website.

“Night skiing will also be open on Friday and Saturday with the Silver Queen Chair and Discovery Carpet open until 8:30 p.m. Night Zone and Silver Queen Tickets are only $12.”

For cross-country skiers, more trails are now open.

The Star opened several nordic trails earlier this month and has added more as the white stuff piles up.

Skiers have access to 38 of 42 cross-country trails, snowshoers can hike 16 of 19 trails while fatbike riders have 10 of 12 trails to explore.