Spallumcheen will honour wheelchair curler Ina Forrest in a special ceremony

Photo: Curling Canada file photo

The District of Spallumcheen will be honouring one of their own at a special ceremony Monday, Dec. 15.

Ina Forrest will be recognized for her induction into the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame as well as her attendance at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games at the ceremony that will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Spallumcheen Municipal Hall.

Forrest, a world-class wheelchair curler with many victories to her name, has been named one of six Paralympians who will serve as Canada’s Athlete Leadership Team for the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, scheduled for March 6 to 15, 2026.

Forrest will take on the prestigious role of co-captain for Team Canada during the Games.

“A true icon in the sport, Forrest has reached the podium in all four of her Paralympic Games appearances,” said a press release from Spallumcheen.

She was a key member of Canada’s gold medal-winning teams in 2010 and 2014, and added bronze medals in 2018 (Pyeongchang) and 2022 (Beijing) to her impressive collection.

“This event will celebrate Forrest’s remarkable contributions to Canadian sport and her continued leadership on the international stage,” the release said.