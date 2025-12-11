Family's heartbreak heard during sentencing in Vernon teen's fatal collision

Photo: Contributed Lynza Henke, 15, was killed after being hit by a truck in a crosswalk last year.

The family of Vernon teen Lynza Henke, 15, who was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking through a marked crosswalk last year, delivered emotional victim impact statements during the sentencing of the driver who hit her.

Gregg Veinpel, 61, was fined $1,400 Wednesday after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention.

The incident July 20, 2024 occurred when Lynza was out buying ingredients for fudge. She was crossing 30th Avenue and 32nd Street when Veinpel, turning right in his Ford F-150, struck her. The impact knocked her to the ground, and the truck rolled over her.

The 15-year-old suffered a major head injury and underwent emergency surgery to remove a large piece of her skull. After several weeks in critical condition at the Vancouver Children's Hospital, Henke died on Aug. 15, 2024.

Ten family members and friends shared statements that the loss had a profound impact on them.

“I miss her so much,” said her father, Trevor. “Seeing her friends get their licenses, graduate, get married, everything Lynza should have had, is gone.”

Her older sister Janessa said that not only was her sister gone, so was the person who “held my entire world together.”

“Lynza may have died legally on Aug. 15, 2024 but I died the day she got hit,” said Janessa's statement, read through Crown counsel Margaret Cissell. “I lost the one who understood me without words, who shared my dreams, carried my burdens and made me feel safe.”

Janessa added that the spark she used to have is gone, and she is just living in the trauma.

“My last memories of her aren’t her smile and laugh, it is her on life support, silence, and the panic of crossing a crosswalk that brings everything back,” Janessa's statement said. “I remember being handed her torn bloody clothes, and there was only one AirPod. Why you ask? Because the other was crushed, along with her skull by the weight of a high-rise Ford F-150.”

Younger sister Marissa said she misses the everyday moments of having a sibling like Lynza.

“I think about my sister a lot,” said Marissa's statement. “I see how the weight of her absence impacts the lives closest to her and it feels like a scar that will be there forever.”

Defence lawyer Anthony Robinson outlined mitigating factors that played a role in the incident on July 20.

A forensic collision analysis found that Veinpel's 2021 Ford F-150's passenger-side pillar created a blind spot capable of obscuring pedestrians of Lynza’s height.

Police concluded the obstruction contributed to the crash. Witnesses and police also found that Veinpel was turning slowly, was sober, and was not using a phone.

"Had Veinpel been driving a different vehicle, he probably would have seen her," said Jackson. "What he failed to do was to shoulder check while making a right hand turn. That may have avoided this tragedy."

Veinpel also made a statement, expressing remorse for his actions.

“There are no words that can adequately express my grief and regret for the loss of Lynza,” he said. “I take full responsibility for my actions and I am haunted by the suffering that the late Lynella, Marissa, Janella, and Trevor is going through."

"I deeply regret this tragic event and I want the entire Henke family to know that I am truly sorry for their loss and I hope that by sharing my remorse I can begin to offer some comfort, even if only a small amount, to the family.”

“I will carry the weight of this tragedy for the rest of my life.”

Both lawyers, and the justice presiding over the case, Michelle Daneliuk, acknowledged that the $1,400 fine and victim surcharge will "not replace or reflect the value of a life that has been lost."

"Nor will it reflect the impact of the loss of life on the family, loved ones and community at large," said Jackson.

"Our laws nonetheless support the imposition of a fine even when there's a loss of life, particularly so when the moral culpability of the offender is low."

Justice Daneliuk said the emotional statements compelled her to do “something I have never done before” by issuing written reasons at a later date after more fully reviewing the family’s statements.

“I will accept the recommended sentence today,” she said, “But I want to take time to prepare more formal reasons.”