Vernon driver fined $1,400 for crosswalk death of teen

Photo: Vernon Teach and Learn Lynza Henke, 15, was making fudge at her family store, Vernon Teach and Learn, since she was eight years old.

A Vernon man, who was responsible for the 2024 death of Lynza Henke pled guilty to one charge of driving without due care and attention in a Vernon courtroom on Wednesday.

Gregg Veinpel, 61, was fined $1,400 and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge after the judge agreed to a joint submission from defence and crown.

The sombre courtroom was filled with family and friends of the 15-year-old victim.

Henke was critically injured on July 20, 2024, when she was struck by Veinpel's vehicle whilst walking through a marked crosswalk on the intersection of 30th Ave and 32nd St.

After being in critical condition for weeks, Henke died on Aug. 8 in Vancouver Children's Hospital.

The Henke family owns the Vernon Teach and Learn, and received an outpouring of support when news broke of Lynza's passing.