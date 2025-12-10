278383
Vernon News  

Vernon driver fined $1,400 for crosswalk death of teen

Fined for crosswalk death

- | Story: 588797

A Vernon man, who was responsible for the 2024 death of Lynza Henke pled guilty to one charge of driving without due care and attention in a Vernon courtroom on Wednesday.

Gregg Veinpel, 61, was fined $1,400 and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge after the judge agreed to a joint submission from defence and crown.

The sombre courtroom was filled with family and friends of the 15-year-old victim.

Henke was critically injured on July 20, 2024, when she was struck by Veinpel's vehicle whilst walking through a marked crosswalk on the intersection of 30th Ave and 32nd St.

After being in critical condition for weeks, Henke died on Aug. 8 in Vancouver Children's Hospital.

The Henke family owns the Vernon Teach and Learn, and received an outpouring of support when news broke of Lynza's passing.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (6)


More Vernon News