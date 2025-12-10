North Okanagan Hospice Society wins provincial award

Photo: Contributed The North Okanagan Hospice Society has won an award for its Hospice at Home program.

The North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS) has been recognized for its Hospice at Home program.

NOHS has received a BC Quality Award from Health Quality BC, recognizing the home program in the Coping with Transition from Life category.

The award celebrates a project improving program or service that plans, cares or support individuals, families or communities faced with life-limiting illness or bereavement.

Hospice at Home was developed to ensure more people in the North Okanagan can receive compassionate, expert hospice palliative care where they most want to be, at home, while also ensuring families and caregivers are supported through the realities of serious illness, dying, and grief.

“This award is an extraordinary honour, and it belongs to our community,” said Megan Cox, NOHS executive director. “Our Hospice at Home program exists because people in the North Okanagan choose to show up for their neighbours with generosity and compassion. It’s 100 per cent donor-funded, and it ensures that not having a family physician is no longer a barrier to accessing hospice care in our community."

The donation supported program includes access to physicians and specialized palliative expertise 24/7 to guide care where it matters most.

"This service matters so deeply, because behind every statistic is a family, a story, and a loved one. Together, we are ensuring that no one in our region faces the end of life without support, compassion, and expert medical care," said Cox. "Palliative care isn’t just about dying well, it’s about living with dignity, comfort, and love until the very end.”

More information about the program can be found at nohs.ca.