Vernon rowing alum wins funding from Olympic talent search

Photo: Contributed Kate Kulig has secured funding from Rowing Canada, and will look to make her national team debut next year.

A Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club alumni is one step closer to becoming an Olympian.

Kate Kulig has been awarded funding and an accelerated path to the Olympics after impressing scouts at the RBC Training Ground national final.

The 21-year-old Kulig was identified in the 2024 Training Ground event, and has been training ever since, according to Rowing Canada.

"Her incredible determination pushed her to register for RBC Training Ground again this year, hoping that her results would bring her to the next step," said Laurence Cote with Rowing Canada. "She was also recruited by Southern Methodist University (SMU) where she quickly stood out and was nominated for the only crew going to the prestigious Head of the Charles."

Also pursuing a Masters of Science degree at SMU, Kulig's goal is to be a national team member in 2026.

She was one of more than 2,500 athletes (aged 14-25) to participate in the Training Ground, which is an annual cross-country talent search run in partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee and regional Canadian Sport Institutes. Only 100 athletes were invited to the final, held in Vancouver on Nov 1.

At the final, Kulig secured one of the 23 funding spots for finalists. Funding is administered by the participating National Sport Organization bringing the athlete into its system, and is used for things like coaching, transportation, travel, equipment, and nutrition.

In addition to funding, selected athletes earn a spot in the national development program with one of the partner sports and mentorship from RBC Olympians.

IN the 10 years since the program launch, the Training Ground has sent 21 athletes to compete at three Olympic games, and together they’ve brought home a collective fourteen medals.