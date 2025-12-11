Coldstream residents rally to save local green space

Photo: Contributed The small green space in the Pointe Sage neighbourhood will remain just that, as the District of Coldstream council will no longer be redesignating the property.

A proposed conversion of a green space in a Coldstream neighbourhood to a private residential lot was undone by a group of residents, as they fought to ensure the location remained a community space.

The property, situated on the corner of Pointe Sage Drive and Pointe Sage Crescent, has been a gathering spot for residents for years.

“Residents have relied on this park as the only accessible open space in the immediate area," said resident Mike Sanford, who added that the closest park or playground is at least a 20-minute walk away.

“It is the heart of neighbourhood identity, a safe place for children, and an essential part of keeping Pointe Sage a livable, multigenerational community. “

However, in late September, residents learned that the district was considering redesignating the space for residential use. Sanford said the move came “without any public consultation,” noting council chose an Alternative Approval Process instead of a referendum.

More than 100 residents signed a petition that opposed the conversion of the park. The residents cited portions of the District of Coldstream's Official Community Plan, which highlighted the importance of protecting and maintaining existing natural areas, trails and community parks.

"Comments suggested that the District should purchase land to expand existing parks and natural areas to improve lake access," the OCP read.

A sizeable contingent of the neighbourhood attended the Monday, Dec. 8 council meeting.

Sanford and the Pointe Sage residents were ecstatic to learn that council decided on keeping the park as it is, refraining from removing its park dedication.

"It is unbelievable," said resident Mike Sanford. "It is a done deal now. It will remain a park forever."

Sanford expressed his deep admiration to Maureen D'Angelo, who was responsible for subdividing portions of the Pointe Sage neighbourhood two decades ago.

"After 20 years, she showed up and delivered a powerful speech and presentation, " said Sanford. "Someone who is that invested in the community just oozes commitment and passion."

Not only was the land retained as a park, it will also be getting semi-developed, as council directed staff to consider improvements and enhancements to the area.

"The planning director will work with us to come up with a scope of work to finish the park," said Sanford. "Adding stuff such as turf, irrigation and some plantation."

Sanford was extremely happy to see the neighbourhood come together to protect their important slice of community.

"This is what can happen when the community rallies together," he said.