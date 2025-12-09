Funtastic Music Festival sets lineup for 40th annual festival

Photo: RepublicLive Vernon's very own Zach McPhee is one local artist who will be headlining the Funtastic Music Festival.

Exciting acts have been announced for the 40th annual Funtastic A&W Music Festival.

One of Vernon's longest-running summer traditions, the three-day festival will see a mx of country, rock and local flair for musical acts.

Kicking off the festival on Friday is Vancouver's renowned Dream Rock powerhouse band, Run the Red Light. They will be followed by the Funtastic staple, The Young Uns, before BC/DC and JJ Wilde close out the night.

On Saturday, the night will begin with the energetic Fresh Mix Rock Band, followed by Route 97 and Shawn Lightfoot Band. Headlining the night is rock icons Trooper, known for their enduring hits.

Sunday is country night, and there will be several local artists on the docket. The night opens with Shalisa, followed by performances from Jonathan Williams and Zach McPhee. The headline act for the evening will be one of the top country and folk artists shaping the 2025 music scene, Tim and the Glory Boys.

Funtastic takes place June 26-29. Early bird tickets can be purchased at funtasticsports.ca.