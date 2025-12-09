274027
276595
Vernon News  

Funtastic Music Festival sets lineup for 40th annual festival

Funtastic locks in lineup

- | Story: 588597

Exciting acts have been announced for the 40th annual Funtastic A&W Music Festival.

One of Vernon's longest-running summer traditions, the three-day festival will see a mx of country, rock and local flair for musical acts.

Kicking off the festival on Friday is Vancouver's renowned Dream Rock powerhouse band, Run the Red Light. They will be followed by the Funtastic staple, The Young Uns, before BC/DC and JJ Wilde close out the night.

On Saturday, the night will begin with the energetic Fresh Mix Rock Band, followed by Route 97 and Shawn Lightfoot Band. Headlining the night is rock icons Trooper, known for their enduring hits.

Sunday is country night, and there will be several local artists on the docket. The night opens with Shalisa, followed by performances from Jonathan Williams and Zach McPhee. The headline act for the evening will be one of the top country and folk artists shaping the 2025 music scene, Tim and the Glory Boys.

Funtastic takes place June 26-29. Early bird tickets can be purchased at funtasticsports.ca.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


280130


Real Estate
5104881
9-595 Vineyard Way, N , Vernon
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$879,000
more details
276514


Send us your News Tips!


277513


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Eggshell
Eggshell Shuswap BC SPCA >




TheTango.net
A Little Bit of Nostalgia

A Little Bit of Nostalgia

Galleries | December 09, 2025
The Tango

Lively and Baldoni's trial postponed

Showbiz | December 09, 2025
The Tango

Rocking the babies

Must Watch | December 09, 2025
The Tango

Welcome back

Must Watch | December 09, 2025
The Tango

Absolute Perfection

Galleries | December 09, 2025


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
274853