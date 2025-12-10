Man who brandished sawed-off rifle in Vernon's Polson Park sentenced to 2.5 years

Photo: Chelsey Mutter file photo Maxwell Buchanan was arrested with a illegal firearm after a 911 call said he was spotted holding what appeared to be a firearm

A Vernon man who brandished a sawed-off rifle in Polson Park in 2023 has been sentenced to 2.5 years in jail.

Maxwell Buchanan received his sentence in B.C. Supreme Court on Nov. 28, according to a recently-published decision.

The incident occurred on Jan. 9, 2023, after a woman called 911 to report a man walking through Polson Park with what appeared to be a shotgun. Police arrested Buchanan shortly afterward and found a prohibited firearm in his backpack, three rounds of ammunition in his pants pocket, a plastic cylinder containing .22-calibre rounds, an empty shotgun shell in his jacket, and a box of bullets.

During his trial on May 9 in Kelowna, Buchanan claimed he was carrying the gun for a friend, but the judge rejected his explanation due to inconsistencies. He was convicted of possessing a prohibited firearm with readily accessible ammunition and possessing a firearm without a registration certificate.

In sentencing, the court noted that Buchanan, 27 at the time, was a relatively young first-time offender and had substance misuse issues at the time.

"I accept that he has good relationships with his brother and his mother, both of whom wrote letters of support," said the court decision. "He also has a relationship with his daughter. I have also already referred to aspects of his upbringing which are unfortunate, including abuse by a stepfather. Presently he provides assistance to his mother who has her own health issues."

However, the judge found the “most aggravating factor” was Buchanan removing the gun from his backpack and brandishing it at two people in the park, elevating the seriousness of the offence.

"This arguably renders it more serious than the cases that are at the lowest end of the range, including those where a conditional sentence order was granted," said the court report.

Buchanan was sentenced to 30 months in prison, along with a lifetime ban on restricted firearms, 10-year non-restricted firearm ban, DNA order, forfeiture of gun and ammunition.

Crown had sought three to four years, while defence argued for a two-year conditional sentence served in the community. With credit for time served, Buchanan has 781 days remaining.

Buchanan also has another matter in the courts, relating to carrying a pipe bomb near his young son and ex-partner seven months after the Polson Park incident.