Vernon RCMP arrest man for replica firearm

Photo: Contributed Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is reminding the public of the dangers of owning a replica or imitation handgun

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is reminding residents of the dangers of owning imitation or replica firearms, after an incident on Monday, Dec. 8.

Around 7:45 a.m., a member of the public noticed a man with a firearm lying on the street in the 3900 block of 24th Ave. The witness kept their distance and phoned 911.

When RCMP arrived, the man with the gun complied with police direction and was safely arrested without further incident. Police located a silver revolver in his possession. However, the gun was inoperable and filled with blanks.

“If it looks like a gun, it's treated like a gun," said Cst Chris Terleski, spokesperson for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Firearms complaints are taken seriously, and to ensure the safety of the public and our officers, all firearms are treated as real and loaded until proven otherwise.

Terleski added that police officers act and intervene based on the information available to them at the time.

"Imitation guns, such as airsoft, BB, and pellet guns, as well as cigarette lighters shaped like handguns pose a significant risk because, even under ideal conditions, it is nearly impossible to determine if they are real or fake. Having them in public can potentially lead to a dangerous encounter with police.”

The 56-year-old Vernon man was released from custody pending a future court date for the charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.