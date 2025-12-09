Vernon killer has day parole revoked

Photo: Facebook Shaun Wiebe

A Vernon man who killed his common-law partner in 2018 has had his day parole revoked.

Shaun Wiebe, 48, was convicted of manslaughter in 2023 for the death of his common-law partner Heather Barker. His freedoms have steadily been growing since he started his 3.5 year sentence for the crime, but the Parole Board of Canada made the "particularly challenging" to change course Nov. 27, after several incidents.

"Your file indicates that you refused to meaningfully engage in any honest or transparent conversations about your recent activities," the board said.

"Your admitted return to alcohol use, lack of insight into the concerns of your breach, failure to reach out to your case management team regarding increased stress/anxiety, and suspected dishonesty about the extent of your alcohol use in the community."

Wiebe began serving his sentence in June 2023, and has also been subject to a DNA order, 10-year firearms prohibition and no-contact order.

On March 2018, Wiebe drank alcohol and got into an argument with Barker, where he accused her of stealing narcotics from his pharmacy.

"The argument escalated into a physical altercation during which you became enraged, threw her to the ground, jumped on her, and repeatedly struck her head on the floor," read a statement from the Parole Board.

"The victim was left in a coma with severe injuries and, although she was transported to hospital by ambulance, she never regained consciousness."

After his sentencing, he was given day parole on June 27, 2024, which drew "shock and disbelief" from community organizations across Vernon.

When the PBC reviewed Wiebe's case in June 2024, his risk was deemed manageable on a day parole release and was therefore granted six months of day parole.

Wiebe was first released in August 2024 on Vancouver Island, where he completed recovery programs, along with counselling sessions at a therapy centre. However, there were concerns with his attitude.

"He demonstrated a tendency to become frustrated, pushy and sarcastic and was arrogant, entitled and argumentative," said the PBC decision. '"He has poor emotional management, poor coping tendencies and a tendency to deflect blame on others."

On July 2025, Wiebe's day parole was extended, and included no geographic restriction.

However, in September he was caught "routinely" signing out to areas outside of his release area without advising his case management team. He also admitted to consuming large amounts of alcohol daily, which is a breach of his release order.

The board acknowledged the decision to revoke his day parole was "particularly challenging," but found that by reoffending before the expiration of his sentence, Wiebe presented an undue risk to society.